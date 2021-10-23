e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 05:41 PM IST

Chief Minister Gehlot objects to forcibly taking Arun Valmiki's in-laws to Uttar Pradesh

The relatives alleged they were picked up by the Uttar Pradesh police from Bharatpur on Saturday night and were harassed for four days.
Manish Godha
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | Photo: PTI

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has objected to forcibly taking Dalit Arun Valmiki's in-laws to Uttar Pradesh. 'It is not proper and I am thinking of writing about this to the CM of UP,' CM Gehlot said.

Talking to the media in Jaipur on Saturday Gehlot said that what had happened with Dalit's family is unfortunate, but it is common in UP. He said that it is not proper to take one's in-laws forcibly and beat them. "I have asked the Inspector General to send the factual report and am thinking of writing about this to the CM of UP," said Gehlot.

It is to note that 5 Bharatpur-based relatives of Arun Valmiki, who died in police custody in Agra, met Ashok Gehlot here on Friday and demanded protection from UP Police.

The relatives alleged they were picked up by the Uttar Pradesh police from Bharatpur on Saturday night and were harassed for four days.

Arun Valmiki's wife belongs to Bharatpur and her family members were allegedly picked up by the UP police after Valmiki was termed a suspect in a theft incident at a police station in Agra.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 05:41 PM IST
