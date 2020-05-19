CHIEF JUSTICE OF INDIA SHARAD A BOBDE SKIPS BENCH ON MONDAY

Our Bureau

New Delhi

A 3-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde could not meet on Monday and so all matters listed before it were put off for hearing on Friday.

Justice A S Bopanna, who was to sit on this Bench, held a single judge bench hearing. The third judge on the bench was Justice Hrishikesh Roy.

The judges last Friday decided to forego the summer vacation that was to begin on Monday and continue till June end and instead decided to hold sittings up to June 19 to clear the backlog created from the courts limiting the hearings of only critical cases in view of the corona-induced nationwide lockdown.

Altogether nine Benches assembled on Monday in the court chambers of the SC for the first time after holding courts from residences since the nationwide lockdown was clamped. Five of them had three judges each while there were four single judge benches, a new practice started early this month to decide bails and other small matters.