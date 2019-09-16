Chidambaram's spirits high on turning 74

New Delhi: Former union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram turned 74 on Monday and remained in high spirit despite confined to Tihar Jail here in the INX Media corruption case piled on him by the Central Bureau of Investigation. He sent two tweets through the family members who visited him in the judicial lockup.

"I have asked my family to tweet on my behalf the following: My family have brought me greetings from friends, party colleagues and well-wishers. I am reminded that I am 74 years old. Indeed I am but at heart I feel 74 years young. Thank you all, my spirits have been lifted higher," he tweeted.

In another tweet, he expressed concern over the collapsing economy. "My thoughts today are about the economy. Just one statistic tells the story. Export growth in August was -6.05%. No country has achieved GDP growth of 8% without exports growing at 20% a year," the tweet said.

No 56 can stop you: Karti writes to pappa

New Delhi: P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram penned an emotional birthday letter to the former Finance Minister apprising him of current affairs while taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government stating that "no 56!!! can stop" him.

"You are turning 74 today and no 56!!! can stop you. Although you have never been one for grand celebrations, and nowadays in the country, we seem to be making grand celebrations out of every little thing; your birthday is not the same without you with us. We miss you, your absence tugs at our hearts, and we wish you were back home to cut a cake with all of us," Karti wrote on Twitter.

He added, "I am glad I got to see you and know that your spirits are high despite everything." Karti also went on to highlight various topics in the news.

While talking about Chandrayaan-2, he said, "We were fortunate enough to be watching the event LIVE with a great sense of pride, and there was much drama. No, not the drama of the lander losing communication, but the big drama a little after that.

"ISRO Chief Dr Sivan, our fellow Tamilian from Kanyakumari, was visibly upset, and the Prime Minister was at hand to offer his arms and comfort him with his iconic head grab. I sincerely hope our Prime Minister pegs the achievements of our ISRO scientists a little above what his Bhakts believe - that India's Space Programme, along with plastic surgery and aviation was created thousands of years ago ... and not by ISRO" Karti wrote.