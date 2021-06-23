Chidambaram tweets secret behind "record vaccinations in a single day" as figures see massive dip

New Delhi: Hoard on Sunday, vaccinate on Monday and go back limping on Tuesday is how Congress leader P Chidambaram today explained the working order behind the Centre's "record" vaccinations in a day, in what was a three-step deconstruction and a searing takedown of the centre's vaccination policy.

Vaccination figures across the country tanked to 54.22 lakh on Tuesday after Monday's record 88 lakh, throwing up questions on whether such large scale vaccination is sustainable even as the Centre has promised to vaccinate all by December-end.

"Hoard on Sunday, vaccinate on Monday, and go back to limping on Tuesday. That is the secret behind the world "record" of vaccinations on a "single day"," tweeted P Chidambaram.

The veteran Congress leader then, like chucking salt into the wound, added that this "feat" is likely to find a mention in the Guinness book of records. Not stopping there, he then gave a makeover to the BJP's 2019 election slogan "Modi hai, Mumkin hai (If Modi is there, everything is possible)".

"I am sure the "feat" will find a place in the Guinness book of records! Who knows, there may be a Nobel Prize for Medicine awarded to the Modi government. 'Modi Hai, Mumkin Hai' must now read 'Modi Hai, Miracle Hai'," Mr Chidambaram added.