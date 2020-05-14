Chidambaram raises doubts over utilisation of Rs 1,000 cr allocated by PM-CARES for migrant workers

New Delhi: Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Thursday said that the Rs 1,000 crore allocated by PM-CARES Fund to aid migrant workers, affected by the countrywide lockdown, will not reach them.

"PM-CARES has allocated Rs 1000 crore for migrant workers. Please don't make the common mistake. The money will not be given to the migrant workers but to the State governments to meet the expenses of travel, accommodation, medicine and food for the migrant workers. But nothing will go to the hands of the migrant workers," tweeted Chidambaram.