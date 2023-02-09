Chhattisgarh's Raipur tops in lowest level of Covid infection rate: ICMR serosurvey

Representative image | File Photo: BL Soni

Chhattisgarh's capital city Raipur topped in the list of lowest level Covid infection rate in a national level serosurvey carried out by Central government's agency Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in urban populations of 14 districts in six states.

𝗦𝗲𝗿𝗼𝘀𝘂𝗿𝘃𝗲𝘆 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬, 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝟮𝟯𝟬𝟭 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗱𝘂𝗮𝗹𝘀

The survey was conducted between September to December 2020 amid the first wave of Covid pandemic to understand the geodymanics of Covid19 in India. As per information received, the serosurvey (antibody testing) was performed among 2301 individuals in 14 districts in six states of India and found that a large proportion of Indian population had an asymptomatic SARS- Cov-2 infection and real infection rate in India was several fold higher than the reported number of cases. The survey analysis report was prepared by the Serosurveillance Consortium of Benaras Hindu University.

The cities which were included in first phase were Ahmedabad, Baroda, Varanashi, Jaunpur, Gazhipur, Mirzapur, Gorakhpur, Luknow, Jhanshi Sagar, Singrauli, Raipur, Kolkata, Manglore.

𝗥𝗮𝗶𝗽𝘂𝗿 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗹𝗼𝘄𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗯𝗼𝗱𝘆-𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗽𝗲𝗼𝗽𝗹𝗲

The lowest frequency of antibody-positive people was observed in Raipur District of Chhattisgarh State (0.01, 95% confidence interval (CI) 0.002–0.054), while the maximum frequency of antibody-positive individuals was found in Ghazipur District of Uttar Pradesh State (0.477, 95% CI 0.392–0.563).

For the lowest infection rate, Chhattisgarh Health Department gave credit to its proactive policy in controlling Covid infection in the state.

𝗚𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗹𝘆 𝘁𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗽𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀: 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹

From the date when the first confirmed case of Covid infection was detected in the state, the government proactively took steps in terms of detection, immunization, testing, treatment, isolation, and contract tracing, said Dr. Subhash Mishra, Director, Chhattisgarh State Epidemic Control.

"As a result, we not only succeed in curbing the Covid infection rate in the state but on national level also we are listed among top ten states on these parameters," he added.

