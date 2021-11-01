Chhattisgarh's launches India’s first indigenous eco-friendly bicycle 'Bambooka'

Chhattisgarh has developed its indigenous bicycle with the brand name "Bambooka". The special eco-friendly bi-cycle was developed in the land once known for bloodsheds and Naxalism, the tribal-dominated region of Bastar.

Bambooka signifies its name and is made up of bamboo. "The highly tensile bicycle is shockproof and absorbs more exertion than any other bicycle made up of iron and steel," claimed the manufacturer and inventor of this project Asif Khan who is the founder and consultant at Naturescape.

"We have initiated the project of making cycles from bamboo and the B1 prototype cycle has been prepared for the first time in which confluence of four different handicraft arts of Bastar i.e. Dhokra, iron craft, shisha, and bamboo is utilized, making it to be the first-of-its-kind in the whole world”, said Asif.

This is the first commercial line bicycle in Chhattisgarh and fourth in India, he claimed. The unique bicycle Bambooka was first launched at National Tribal Dance Festival and Rajyotsava 2021 drew a huge crowd at science college ground Raipur.

Other features of the special bicycle are that it is extremely lightweight, weighing just 8.2 Kgs, and is very convenient for people to use. Also, the bicycle can be modified and slight changes can be made in the design as per the demand of the buyer.

People can buy this eco-friendly stylish bike by spending a few bucks as pre-booking amount.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 08:07 PM IST