 Chhattisgarh: X-Category Protection For Leaders In Naxal-Hit Bastar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: X-Category Protection For Leaders In Naxal-Hit Bastar

Chhattisgarh: X-Category Protection For Leaders In Naxal-Hit Bastar

X category security cover means the designated individual will be provided two armed jawans for his protection. Meanwhile, this security will last up to December 31, 2023.

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 12:18 AM IST
article-image
X Secutiy provided to 24 leaders | FPJ

Raipur: After the Jheerum massacre, in which half of the battery of Congress leaders were brutally killed, the election commission and police administration jointly took steps to beef up the security cover of public representatives in naxal-hit Bastar, especially during the elections.

Analyzing the threat risks caused due to notorious naxal insurgents, the Ministry of Home Affairs, India has provided X-category protection to 24 leaders.

The X security cover

X category security cover means the designated individual will be provided two armed jawans for his protection. Meanwhile, this security will last up to December 31, 2023.

As per the list, ten leaders of naxal-hit Dantewada received X security cover including former Zila Panchayat President Kamala Vinay Nag, former Zilapanchayat Vice President, Manish Surana, BJP Zila Mahamantri Santosh Gupt Dhirendra Pratap Singh and some are block level leaders.

Read Also
Mumbai: Maoist Camp Busted Near Maha-Chhattisgarh Border, Naxal Literature Among Other Items Seized
article-image

9 leaders of Bijapur also received X security

Nine leaders of Bijapur also received X security cover including BJP District Deputy Chairman Shrinivas Uday Mudayliar, Kamlesh Mandavi, Lav Kumar Raidu, Phul Chand Gagda and others.

Meanwhile, from BJP District President Dhaniram Barse, Sanjay Sodhi of BJP Yuva morcha resident Sukma received X protection. Meanwhile Kanker Devlal Dugga and Bharat Matiyar received X category protection.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh: Moments after Maoists blew up DRG vehicle, cop heard saying 'ud gaya, pura ud gaya';...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: X-Category Protection For Leaders In Naxal-Hit Bastar

Chhattisgarh: X-Category Protection For Leaders In Naxal-Hit Bastar

Chhattisgarh: 'Don't Vote For BJP', Says Pawan Khera; Saffron Party Counters

Chhattisgarh: 'Don't Vote For BJP', Says Pawan Khera; Saffron Party Counters

West Bengal: Internal Strife In BJP Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

West Bengal: Internal Strife In BJP Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

West Bengal: Amit Shah To Inaugurate Ayodhya-Themed Durga Puja In Kolkata

West Bengal: Amit Shah To Inaugurate Ayodhya-Themed Durga Puja In Kolkata

Chhattisgarh: Maoist-Hit Chandmeta Village To See Assembly Elections For First Time Since...

Chhattisgarh: Maoist-Hit Chandmeta Village To See Assembly Elections For First Time Since...