Chhattisgarh: Wild jumbos giving sleepless nights to villagers in Korba

The incident has created panic among the villagers and the impact is so big that the inhabitants remain restless through the night.

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Friday, July 29, 2022, 10:30 PM IST
A herd of elephants raided the Bijdand area of the Kathghoda forest division in the Korba district of Chhattisgarh and caused major devastation to the standing crops as well as residential properties including houses. The incident has created panic among the villagers and the impact is so big that the inhabitants remain restless through the night.

Local reporter Arvind Pandey complained that a herd of ten migrated wild jumbos have created havoc for the villagers in the Bijdand area these days. In the evening hours these mammoths maraud out from the jungle and by reaching the hamlets they start their game of plundering and burgling.

These wild elephants have not only destroyed the crops of 12 farmers but also ransacked three houses in the area.

A similar incident was reported in the Girari village of the district.

Villagers complained that despite informing the forest department officials no major actions were initiated to protect them. Finally, they suffered a huge loss and now fear for their lives.

The apathy of the forest department and the state government’s whim to open the coal mines in the no-go areas to provide illegitimate benefits to conglomerates like Adani have escalated the number of human-elephants conflicts in the area, Alok Shukla, convener of Chhattisgarh Bachao Andolan said.

Notably, the ruling government of Chhattisgarh has been continuously alleged of limiting the forest area of the Hasdeo and Lemru Elephant Reserve to have more functional coal mines in the area.

However, in the case of Premlata Yadav, Divisional Forest Officer, Kathghoda said, “we have asked the concerned ranger to submit the details about the incident to have further actions”.

