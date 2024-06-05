Chhattisgarh Weather: No Change In Maximum Temperature For 5 Days, Monsoon May Arrive On June 7 | Representational Photo

Raipur: The weather department indicates no significant change in maximum temperatures in the state for the next five days. Occasional drizzle is expected, providing some relief from the intense heat and sunlight. Even though the "Nautapa" period has ended, residents of Chhattisgarh state are still grappling with intense heat throughout the day.

Change in weather in evening on Wednesday has brought some temperature relief in soaring temperature in many districts, but relentlessly burning Sun not letting down any major relief in temperature since morning till evening these days. In Raipur and Durg, morning clouds gave way to intense sunlight as the day progressed.

The weather department forecasts no significant temperature changes over the next five days. Relief is anticipated only with the arrival of the monsoon, which is advancing steadily. Pre-monsoon rains have already begun in Bastar, and the monsoon is expected to reach southern Chhattisgarh by June 7-8.

On Tuesday, Mungeli district recorded the highest temperature in the state at 43.4 degrees Celsius, while Narayanpur saw the lowest minimum temperature at 21.8 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall Report:

In the past 24 hours, Bhaiyathan in Surajpur district received the highest rainfall of 30 mm. Pali and Tamnar recorded 20 mm each, and Kota received 10 mm. Additionally, light rain was observed in Udaipur, Kunkuri, Jashpurnagar, and Lakhanpur in Sarguja, as well as Pendra and Marwahi in Bilaspur. Major cities like Ambikapur and Pendra Road saw 8 mm and 3 mm of rainfall, respectively.

Weather Conditions:

On Wednesday, Raipur experienced no rain, but on Tuesday it witnessed strong winds and clouds caused a significant drop in temperature. Despite the morning's intense sunlight, the night remained cool. Raipur's maximum temperature was 42.2 degrees Celsius, slightly below the normal by 0.2 degrees. Morning humidity was at 56 percent, which decreased to around 32 percent by evening.

However, no lowering of temperature in daytime in Raipur, Bilaspur, Ambikapur, Durg, and Jagdalpur has created concern among locals. However, these days the highest temperature recorded in Mungeli is 43.4 degrees Celsius. However, in comparison to other places, normal fall in temperature by four degree Celsius has been recorded in Ambikapur.

Bilaspur recorded a temperature of 43 degrees Celsius, Durg 41.2 degrees, and Sarguja 39 degrees, all below normal levels.