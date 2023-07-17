Chhattisgarh: War Over Election Poster Boy Intensifies As Congress Chief Bats For Baghel

Deepak Baij (L) and Brijmohan Agarwal (R) |

Deepak Baij, the newly appointed State President of the Congress Party in Chhattisgarh, announced that Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will be the poster boy and lead the party in the upcoming elections. Additionally, Baij challenged the main opposition party, BJP, to contest the election based on Prime Minister Modi's face.

Baij alleged that the BJP has lost its identity and lacks substantial issues to address. He confidently stated that Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is unbeatable, and the BJP will lose more seats in the assembly elections. Baij even suggested that there is a possibility that the BJP may be wiped out in the state.

The Congress party has also adopted the slogan "Abki Bar 75 Par," indicating their aim to win more than 75 seats in the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly.

The aggressive statement made by the newly appointed State Congress President provoked a response from the BJP, with their leaders retaliating in a similar tone. Former Minister and senior BJP leader Brijmohan Agarwal criticised the Congress, stating that there is a lot of internal discord and confusion within the party.

Kumari Selja and Singhdeo, senior Congress leaders, emphasized that the elections will be contested under collective leadership, contrasting with the State President's remarks that the polls will be fought under Chief Minister Baghel's leadership. Agarwal further remarked that the Congress should first decide whose face they will contest the election on before discussing the Prime Minister.

As the assembly elections draw nearer, the politics surrounding the selection of a poster boy intensifies. It is worth noting that from 2008 to 2018, the BJP fought elections with the face of former CM Dr. Raman Singh. Following a similar strategy, Congress plans to contest the upcoming elections with Chief Minister Baghel as their prominent face.

However, some BJP leaders have expressed doubts about the effectiveness of fighting assembly elections solely on the face of PM Modi or the lotus symbol, as evidenced by the Karnataka poll results.

Meanwhile, the ongoing factionalism within the BJP is weakening its hold on the ground.