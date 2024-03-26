Chhattisgarh Viral Video: Primary School Students Chase Away Drunk Teacher After He Abuses Them During Class

A video has surfaced online showing primary school students chasing away a person on a bike. It is claimed that the students took matters into their own hands when a teacher, in an inebriated condition, showed up to school.

According to reports, the video was recorded at a government school in Chhattisgarh's Bastar.

A social media user named Sneha Mordani shared the video on platform X, writing, "In Bastar, kids took matters into their own hands when a teacher showed up drunk to school. Instead of teaching, he abused them. Fed up, the children chased him away by throwing shoes and slippers. The incident, caught on video, has sparked outrage on social media."

In Bastar, kids took matters into their own hands when a teacher showed up drunk to school. Instead of teaching, he abused them. Fed up, the children chased him away by throwing shoes and slippers. The incident, caught on video, has sparked outrage on social media. pic.twitter.com/oMnQCMjVNQ — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) March 26, 2024

As per reports, a teacher from Pilibhatta Primary School in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh used to come to school drunk every day. Instead of teaching the children, he would often sleep on the floor below. When the children asked him to teach, he would abuse them and drive them away.

In this situation, the students of the school were very upset with the misbehavior of the drunken teacher. Last week, when he arrived at school again after drinking, and the children asked him to teach, he started the same behavior again.

In anger, the children took off their sandals and began to throw them at him. Seeing the children behaving like this, the drunken teacher started his bike and began to run away. The children also ran after him, throwing their sandals and shoes at him, and chased the drunk teacher away from the school. An onlooker recorded a video of this incident and shared it on the internet.