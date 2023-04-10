Chhattisgarh Violence: BJP Chief detained on his way to meet riot victim's family |

BJP State President Arun Sao was detained by police in Bemetara, on Monday. He was going to meet the deceased Ishwar Sahu's family who was brutally murdered by a frenzy mob on Saturday.

The BJP president announced to meet the family members, while fierce protest was reported from various parts of the state on Monday. Saffron party members allegedly tried to spread the message that it was an attack of majority Hindu by minority Muslim fanatics.

#WATCH | BJP and Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers in Raipur urge people to close their businesses today in view of the bandh called by VHP & other Hindu organisations over Bemetara violence in Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/1PsMB5sgZS — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 10, 2023

Chhattisgarh Home minister says BJP attempting to create law problem

Across the state school colleges were shut down in order to protect themselves from further destruction by the violent protestors.

However, on the arrest of BJP president, Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu made a statement and said, in the Biranpur case, 11 accused were arrested and the situation is under control but BJP is continuously attempting to create law and problem in the state.

Situation still explosive

Meanwhile, the police officials informed that the BJP state president was arrested as part of preventative measures. Moreover, despite a heavy number of armed reserve forces police jawans were deployed in the area, the situation in Bemetara village is still explosive.

A senior journalist Subodh mentioned that despite heavy deployment of police forces in the area, the agitators set a hut on fire resulting in a major cylinder blast in the area.