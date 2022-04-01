Chhattisgarh: Villagers construct road by their own, here's what government official has to say

Chhattisgarh: In the absence of a proper road, residents of Parpatiya village in the Surguja district have started constructing a road on their own.
"We've given many applications but no one listened to us. The main road is 6 km away from our village. We need a proper road so that people can reach the hospital on time in case of illness," said a villager speaking to ANI.
District Collector Sanjeev Kumar Jha brought to notice that they have sent a proposal for approval which will be approved soon and immediately start the construction of the road.
