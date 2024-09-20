Chhattisgarh: Victims Of Naxal Violence Meet HM Amit Shah, Demand Rehabilitation & Justice

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met victims of Naxal violence at his residence in New Delhi. | X

A delegation of over 70 individuals from the Bastar Division, who have been severely impacted by Naxal violence, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi.

The victims, many of whom have lost family members in the deadly Maoist attacks, shared their harrowing experiences and demanded justice and rehabilitation. The delegation was organized by the Bastar Shanti Samiti, an organization dedicated to fostering peace and development in the affected regions. Among the attendees were individuals who have suffered severe injuries, disabilities, and the loss of loved ones due to the violence perpetrated by the rebels.

The primary goal of the meeting was to elevate the plight of those affected by Maoist violence to a national platform. Victims recounted their traumatic experiences, detailing how the violence has irrevocably altered their lives. The Home Minister listened attentively, assuring them that the government would prioritize security and development in Naxal-affected areas to promote lasting peace and facilitate their rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, the HM Shah expressed deep empathy, hearing their heart-wrenching stories. He praised victims for their resilience.

“Your struggle and perseverance is an inspiration for the entire country. The challenges you have faced stand as a testament not only against Naxal violence but also against injustice and atrocities, Shah said .”

He further pledged that the government would extend all possible support and take decisive action to eradicate Maoism.

The victims expressed their gratitude to the Chhattisgarh government and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai for their commitment to enhancing development and security in Naxal-affected regions. They noted that these efforts empowered them to voice their experiences in Delhi, feeling bolstered by the government’s focus on rehabilitation and social development.

One victim remarked, “We lost our families and happiness, but the state government’s initiatives gave us the courage to speak out. Chief Minister Sai truly understands our pain and assures us of justice.” This sentiment underscores the positive influence of the state government’s approach on the lives of those impacted by Naxal violence.

Earlier in the day, the victims gathered at Jantar Mantar to raise awareness about their struggles, aiming to highlight the urgent need for peace and development while ensuring their demands for justice were acknowledged. One victim shared, “Inspired by the Chhattisgarh government’s efforts, we found the courage to speak out in Delhi. We now hope for lasting peace and a chance to rebuild our lives.”

The delegation is scheduled to meet President Draupadi Murmu on September 21, where they will advocate for sustained peace and development in Maoist-affected areas. They plan to submit a memorandum requesting enhanced security measures, expedited development projects, and comprehensive rehabilitation for families impacted by Naxal violence.

The upcoming meeting has ignited new hope among the victims that their struggles will receive national attention, leading to meaningful actions towards their rehabilitation and ushering in a new era of peace and development in their communities.