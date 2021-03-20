Chhattisgarh: Two wanted Naxals carrying reward of Rs 4 lakh killed in Dantewada

Raipur: Security forces killed two most wanted Naxals, collectively carrying a reward of rupees four lakh on their heads, after a fierce encounter in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Saturday, a police official said.

The security forces team was dispatched after the information of a group of armed Maoists presence were reported in near Bade Gudra village.

The encounter which took place around 1.30 pm lasted for more than half an hour in a forest near Bade Gudra village under Kuakonda police station limits when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on anti- Naxal operation, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

After the exchange of fire ended, the bodies of two Naxals along with one 9 mm pistol, one country-made revolver and a 5 kg IED, were recovered from the spot, Pallava said.