Chhattisgarh: Two wanted Naxals carrying reward of Rs 4 lakh killed in Dantewada

Raipur: Security forces killed two most wanted Naxals, collectively carrying a reward of rupees four lakh on their heads, after a fierce encounter in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Saturday, a police official said.
The security forces team was dispatched after the information of a group of armed Maoists presence were reported in near Bade Gudra village.
The encounter which took place around 1.30 pm lasted for more than half an hour in a forest near Bade Gudra village under Kuakonda police station limits when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on anti- Naxal operation, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.
After the exchange of fire ended, the bodies of two Naxals along with one 9 mm pistol, one country-made revolver and a 5 kg IED, were recovered from the spot, Pallava said.
Prima facie, one of the deceased was identified as Madvi Hadma, who was active as deputy commander of Maoists Katekalyan LGS (local guerilla squad), he said, adding that he carried a reward of Rs three lakh on his head.
Another cadre was identified as Ayeta, a janmilitia commander in Etepal area, who was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, the SP added.
