Chhattisgarh: Two pilots die after state helicopter crashes at Raipur airport

Two pilots on a state helicopter died in the crash landing at Swami Vivekanand Airport, Raipur on Thursday. The Director of the Airport Authority of India Rakesh Sahay confirmed the occurrence of the tragic accident.

During the crash, the pilot lost control of the helicopter and the accident occurred.

Meanwhile, the sources said, just after the accident rescue team immediately rushed to the spot but one pilot succumbed to injuries on the spot meanwhile the second pilot was admitted to a nearby private hospital for treatment, and unfortunately, did not survive.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed his grief over the accident and sent his condolences to the family members of the deceased.

In his message, CM Baghel said, "I have received information of a helicopter crash at Raipur airport. In the tragic accident, we lost two of our brave pilots captain Panda and Captain Shrivastava".

"I pray to God to provide peace to departed souls and courage to the families to bear the loss," CM Baghel mentioned in a written message.

Tragic #helicopterCrash accident occurred at Swami Vivekanand airport Raipur, two pilots captain AP Shrivastva and captain Panda died in the crash. Chhattisgarh govt helicopter, #AugustaWestland -109. Earlier there were several complaints about the condition of the copter (SM) pic.twitter.com/oyWy6mcPGr — avdhesh (@aviavi1001) May 12, 2022

अभी रायपुर में एयरपोर्ट पर स्टेट हेलीकॉप्टर के क्रैश होने की दुखद सूचना मिली.



इस दुखद हादसे में हमारे दोनों पायलट कैप्टन पंडा और कैप्टन श्रीवास्तव का दुखद निधन हो गया है।



इस दुःख की घड़ी में ईश्वर उनके परिवारजनों को संबल एवं दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे।



ॐ शांति: — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) May 12, 2022

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 11:28 PM IST