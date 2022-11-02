Chhattisgarh: Two men undressed, paraded and thrashed for selling beef, video goes viral

Two men undressed, paraded and thrashed for selling beef, video goes viral in Bhopal. |

Bilaspur: Two men here were undressed, paraded, and given the brutal mob punishment treatment after they were accused of selling beef.

A throng follows the men as they are paraded across the street in a now-viral video that shows them only wearing their underpants. As others record the incident on their phones and other shouts encourage him, a man in the crowd whips one of the accused.

The two accused have been detained, and according to the police, more than 33 kg of beef was found on them.

In #Chhattisgarh, two men were undressed, paraded, and thrashed by mob after they were accused of selling #beef. pic.twitter.com/wEoXtylfot — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 2, 2022

Both were taken into custody

According to a statement from the police, Sumit Nayak reported Narsingh Das (50) and Ramnivas Mehar (52) for riding a two-wheeler with a white sack on it yesterday.

The lawsuit claims that when the complainant and others questioned them about what was in the sack, they stated that it contained meat. The two males were then taken into prison when senior police personnel were contacted, according to the police.

According to the statement, the offenders were apprehended and 33.5 kg of beef were found on them. Today, the two were presented in court. Although the police claim that a veterinarian examined the retrieved meat, there are no specifics provided in the report of this assessment.