 Chhattisgarh Tragedy: Elephant Attacks & Tramples 4 To Death In Jashpur
Chhattisgarh Tragedy: Elephant Attacks & Tramples 4 To Death In Jashpur

The elephant attacked a house and killed a man and his daughter and another man from the same family. A neighbour who rushed to help after hearing the commotion was also trampled.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 01:57 PM IST
Representative Image

Raipur: Four persons were trampled to death by an elephant in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, officials said on Saturday.

Jashpur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Jitendra Upadhyay informed that the tragic incident took place at Gamhriya ward-9 under Bagicha Nagar panchayat on Friday.

About The Attack

The elephant attacked a house and killed a man and his daughter and another man from the same family. A neighbour who rushed to help after hearing the commotion was also trampled.

According to DFO Jitendra Upadhyay, the Forest department team reached the spot after getting the information. The elephant, roaming alone at midnight, caused chaos in the area.

More details of the mishap are awaited.

About Similar Cases

Earlier in April this year, two persons were killed after being attacked by a wild elephant in Telangana's Kumuram Bheem (KB) Asifabad district in less than 24 hours. According to police, the wild elephant entered an agricultural field and killed a person in Chintala Manepally in Kouthala Mandal on the afternoon of April 3. On the morning of April 4, another person was also killed by the tusker in Penchikalpet Mandal.

Earlier on April 1, a man died in a wild elephant attack in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. The deceased was identified as Kodilil Biju (56), a resident of Thulapally, Pathanamthitta. Reportedly, the victim encountered the elephant while it was overturning a coconut tree.

