Chhattisgarh to launch immune booster fortified zinc rice for mass production soon

Raipur: The trial run and all the essential standard level certification for the mass production of immune booster fortified zinc rice has been completed. We will soon go for mass production, acting vice chancellor of Indira Gandhi Agriculture University (IGAU) Dr. SS Sengar said on Friday in Raipur.

Amid Covid pandemic, the immune deficiency related problem due to reduction of Zinc and Folic Acid were observed on mass level said and if we succeed in mass level production and distribution of the product fortified rice it will act as boon for the public who suffered badly due to Covid and other diseases caused due to malnutrition, said the VC interacting with the media in the university campus.

Both these super varieties of paddy CGZR1 and CGZR2 (thin and small) were developed in university’s agriculture fields.

Professor Dr. Girish Chandel of IGAU in-charge of the project said, we have provided two options to the farmers CGZR1 (big and thick) and CGZR2 (thin and small). In developing these varieties, we used conventional breeding and biofortification techniques. Presently, these biofortified zinc varieties are cultivated in all the six aspirational districts of Chhattisgarh. Even in the Dantewada district, some farmers have also started selling privately through KVK outlets. The zinc content in these varieties varies between 22-24PPM.

Genetic modification process has not been used in developing these products, the professor cautioned.

As per records, the IGAU has developed the variety of rice in 2016 and after then continuously monitored the outcome.

In 2020, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced fortified rice will be distributed through Public Distribution System (PDS) and it will start in the form of a pilot project in Kondagaon initially then will be replicated in other districts. However, till date the distribution of rice on mass level has not started yet.

One government officer on the verge of anonymity said, no doubt the rice is good but the mass production didn’t sustain till proper focus will be given upon distribution and marketing of the product.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 11:16 PM IST