Chhattisgarh to launch five new schemes on Gandhi Jayanti

The Chhattisgarh government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will be launching five new schemes on October 2, to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

These schemes will prove to be a milestone in the direction of providing better health facilities and nutrition to the people of Chhattisgarh. Schemes such as ‘Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyaan’, ‘Mukhyamantri Haat Bazaar Clinic Yojana’, ‘Mukhyamantri Shehariya slum Swasthya Yojana’, Universal PDS scheme and Mukhyamantri ward Karyaalay’ will be launched on October 2.

Chhattisgarh Suposhan Abhiyaan

Chhattisgarh Suposhan Abhiyaan has been started as a pilot project since June, 2019 in some gram panchayats in Bastar and other forest areas of the state. Under the scheme, fresh and nutritious food has been provided to malnourished children and anemic women with the help of panchayats and self-help groups.

The scheme has garnered good results, after which the state has decided to launch Mahatma Gandhi Suposhan Abhiyaan. Action plan has been chalked out with a target to free Chhattisgarh from malnutrition and anemia in next three years.

Mukhyamantri Haat Bazaar Clinic Yojana

As pilot project, mobile teams of health department along with doctors and necessary equipments visit local haat-bazaars to provide health facilities in remote tribal and forest areas of the state.

The scheme, Mukhyamantri Haat Bazaar Clinic Yojana, is showing great results since it has been launched as a pilot project in June, 2018. Health facility in weekly haat bazaars has increased OPD by 5 to 10 times. Therefore, it has been decided that the scheme will be implemented in the entire state from October 2.

Mukhyamantri Shahar Slum Swasthya Yojana

After getting good response of health care facilities being provided by mobile health teams in haat bazaars, the state has decided to launch the scheme in urban slum areas also.

Mobile health teams will be present once a week in slum areas of 13 municipalities of the state from 8 in the morning to 2 at noon to provide healthcare facilities to slum dwellers.

The mobile medical team will provide free medicines and necessary health checkups to over 1 lakh 71 thousand families residing in 13 municipalities of the state. The Mukhyamantri Shahar Slum Swasthya Yojana will be launched on October 2.

Universal PDS

Implementation of universal PDS to provide food security to each family in the state is in vogue. Under the universal PDS, the state government has taken decisions to increase amount of food grains available through primary ration cards and set eligibility criteria for general category families to avail food grains.

Under the universal PDS, general category families (tax payers and non tax payers) will also be eligible for food grains.