Chhattisgarh: Three Naxals held in Dantewada

Dantewada: Three Naxals, including two carrying cash rewards on their heads, were arrested during a joint search operation by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said on Friday.

Hidma Markam alias Savarkar (28), Kamlesh Madkami (26) and Hidma Markam (27) were apprehended from the forest of Madkamiras and Kutrem villages on Thursday, a police official here said.

"Personnel belonging to DRG (district reserve guard) and local police were involved in the operation. Savarkar and Motu Markam were active as head of Maoists' village committee and carried cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each on their head," the official said, adding Bacchu was a janmilita member.

Police also seized a 2-kilogram IED from Savarkar, he added.

They were involved in torching six trucks, two bulldozers, and an excavator engaged in works related to the Screening Plant number 3 of the NMDC in its Bailadila iron ore mining region on November 24 this year, he said.

Besides, they had been involved in other Maoist incidents of damaging roads, performing reconnaissance of police force and spreading Maoist propaganda in villages, he said.