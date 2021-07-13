Chhattisgarh: Three Naxal killed, one constable, one civilian injured in encounter

Raipur: Three Maoist guerrillas were killed in an exchange of fire between Naxals and security forces in the forest of Galgam, police station limits Usur, Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, police said on Tuesday.

On the special input of heavy presence of Maoist in the area a joint team of security forces were dispatched to the location. The joint team of security forces were attacked on Tuesday by banned outfit members of CPI(Maoist) Pamed area committee at the time when the security forces team were carrying out a combing operation in the area, a senior police official said.

The encounter lasted for more than 45 minutes, the Bastar IG said to the media.