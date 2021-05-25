Chhattisgarh: Three families boycotted in Raigarh district, complaint lodged

Raipur: Muscle men of the village Salhi of Sarangarh Tehsil, of Raigarh allegedly ostracized sarpanch pati and his two associates for selling his patta land. It was complained that after the transaction was over men issued diktat that all the three families were boycotted by the villagers and living in social exclusion in the village.

All the social terms and transactions with these families are snapped. Finally, the victims complained the issue to the Superintendent of Police Raigarh and asked for his intervention.

Sarpanch Pati Kartikeshwar said, "I and the person to whom I have sold the land, including the witness, were socially boycotted in the village. No one is talking to us, the shopkeeper is not providing rations, we have also been prohibited from drawing water from the public tap. Finally, I complained to the SP."

He further said, I sold my patta land and as a result the village committee imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh. Despite paying Rs 5 lakh, our social exclusion did not end.

Superintendent of Police Raigarh Santosh Singh said, we received the complaint and the case is under investigation.