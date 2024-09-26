Chhattisgarh: Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail To Suspended Civil Servant Soumya Chaurasia In Coal Scam Case

Suspended Deputy Secretary Saumya Chaurasia | File Photo

Raipur/Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to suspended Chhattisgarh civil servant Soumya Chaurasia, who has been in jail for 1 year and 9 months in connection with a money laundering case related to the coal scam. The Court considered the extended time Chaurasia had already spent in custody and the fact that charges had yet to be framed.

Chaurasia, formerly the Deputy Secretary to ex-Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, had her third bail application rejected by the Chhattisgarh High Court on August 28, 2024. She challenged the decision before the Supreme Court, where a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta, and Ujjal Bhuyan heard her plea.

Granting interim relief, the Court ordered Chaurasia's release, subject to conditions, stating:

"Without expressing any opinion on merits, and to allow an elaborate hearing on the next date, we direct that the petitioner be released on interim bail, subject to furnishing bail bonds to the satisfaction of the trial court."

The Court also specified that Chaurasia would remain suspended from service despite her release on interim bail, with Justice Kant clarifying that her suspension would continue until further orders.