 Chhattisgarh: Students Of Government Medical Colleges Prohibited From Private Practice
Students must focus entirely on their academics without any outside employment or service commitments.

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 06:17 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | The Red Pen

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): In Chhattisgarh, students pursuing MBBS or dental degrees at government medical colleges are prohibited from engaging in private practice. This ban extends to part-time work, as well as services for NGOs or any private institutions.

Students are required to submit an affidavit confirming their compliance with this regulation, which will be monitored by the college principal. The state administration previously issued an order reinforcing this prohibition, stating that during their course of study, students must focus entirely on their academics without any outside employment or service commitments.

The Health Department has mandated that all students must provide an affidavit assuring they will not partake in any unauthorized private practice, services, or jobs throughout their training. The instructions apply to both undergraduate and postgraduate students, with the principals and deans of medical and dental colleges tasked with ensuring strict adherence to these rules.

The announcement has sparked political discussions concerning medical practice and the situation of medical students. Dr. Rakesh Gupta, President of IMA Raipur and an ENT specialist, stated that the instructions are not new and have been part of institutional guidelines.

He criticized the state administration for issuing what should have been an internal directive, arguing that it reflects poorly on the Health Department and the ruling government’s ability to maintain quality in medical education. Dr. Gupta emphasized the need to address the decline in medical education and administration.

