Chhattisgarh: Slain MLA Bhima Mandavi's Daughter Posts Emotional Video Questioning BJP's Decision On Dantewada Ticket

Raipur/Dantewada: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing flak after its recent change in the second list of candidates. The saffron party had made changes, especially in the seats it lost in the last assembly elections. The change in candidate list for naxal-hit Dantewada district is in question after late BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi’s daughter, Dipa Mandavi, shared an emotional video on social media, asking whether her father's sacrifice holds no value in the party’s eyes.

Dipa complained that after losing her father, her mother Ojasvi took care of her and her family. Despite her father sacrificing himself for the party, her mother was not given a ticket.

Bhima Mandavi was a stalwart and fierce contender for the BJP. He defeated Congress leader Mahendra Karma in the 2008 elections and Devati Karma in the 2018 assembly elections.

Ticket to Chait Ram Atami

After Bhima Mandavi was martyred during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in a dreadful naxal attack in Kuokonda police station limits of Dantewada district in South Bastar, the BJP gave a ticket to the slain leader’s wife, Ojasvi Mandavi. However, she failed to win the seat in the by-polls. Devati Karma, wife of Mahendra Karma, defeated Ojasvi by more than 11,331 votes.

This time, the BJP took precautions and gave a ticket to Chait Ram Atami, the former Zila Panchayat member, instead of taking risks. However, this incident has angered Ojasvi’s supporters as well as her daughter. If the BJP fails to manage this anger, it might suffer in the election.

