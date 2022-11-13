Chhattisgarh signs MOU with ICCR to create new avenues in tourism

Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) |

Chhattisgarh: To create new opportunities in the field of tourism, Chhattisgarh signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) to create new avenues and opportunities in the field of tourism and culture, a government statement said on Saturday.

The MoU was signed in Delhi between the Chhattisgarh government and ICCR.

This new agreement with ICCR will create new avenues and job opportunities in the field of culture and tourism industry, the Culture Minister Amarjeet Bhagat said.

It will help in boosting infrastructure and other facilities

It will help in boosting infrastructure and other facilities in the state and also increase the participation of state artists in foreign countries, and explore new horizons in the field of culture and tourism, the minister said.

The initiative and the agreement will help in inviting foreign artists in Chhattisgarh, an official communiqué said.

Recently, Chhattisgarh organized a national level tribal dance fest where the 100 tribal artists of 9 foreign countries participated. This gave big exposure to enriched Chhattisgarh culture and dance on an international level.

Read Also Ujjain: Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiyya Uikey performs bhoomi pujan for Dussehra Maidan stadium