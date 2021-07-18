Chhattisgarh: Security forces kill six tribals in fake encounters in Bastar, alleges PUCL

A committee of People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), a Human Right Organization, alleged that Bastar police were involved in cold blooded killing and carrying out atrocities on indigenous tribes in Bastar in the name of anti-Maoists operations.

PUCL also presented a fact-finding report ‘Bastar me Aadiwasiyon ka Narsanhar’ at the Jagdalpur Press Club on Sunday on fake encounters and increased atrocities on tribals by Bastar Police.

The report mentioned Silger police firing on unarmed tribals, the fake encounter carried out by security forces in Nilwaya and Niram.

Security forces have killed six people in fake encounters, Chhattisgarh PUCL President Degree Prasad Chouhan alleged.

Silger police firing which occurred on May 17, 2021 three unarmed tribals Kawasiwaga, Uika Pandu, Ura Bhima lost their lives. Meanwhile, a pregnant Somali received injuries in the stampede caused due to police firing and succumbed. More than 250 tribals were injured in the incident, Chouhan said.

Meanwhile on June 27, 2021 Santosh Markam was allegedly killed in an encounter in Nilawaya, Dantewada. In another encounter, Kosa Markam was shot dead. In village Niram a tribal lady was brutally raped, and then brutally murdered.

PUCL 15 members fact finding team probed these cases and found incriminating evidence. Gross violation of human and tribal rights occurred. DRG and security forces jawan carrying out atrocities and cold blooded murders in the name of running anti-naxal operations.

These atrocities must be stopped, Degree said.

The SPO’s were recruited as DRG, must be dismantled. Instead of targeting the ultras, the men of DRG were carrying out vendetta, they must be stopped, said the Chhattisgarh PUCL president.

Recent news report carried out Bastar Junction says, three more ex-naxals were killed by the police this week in cold blood.

Meanwhile, the local journalist Kamal Shukla also levelled strong allegations against Bastar police of carrying out atrocities on tribals.