Chhattisgarh: Security forces arrest 7 Maoists in Bijapur district

Raipur: Security forces nabbed seven Maoists during anti-Naxal operations in three places in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Tuesday.

Four rebels were arrested from two villages under Gangaloor police station area, while three were nabbed from Basaguda police station limits on special inputs, Inspector General of Police (Bastar) Sundarraj P said.

Separate teams of the District Force and District Reserve Guard (DRG) were involved in these actions, he said.

Vishnu Tati (28) and Barsa Mangu (29), who were nabbed from Palnar village of Gangaloor on Tuesday, were allegedly involved in attacks on police teams and an attempt to murder, he said.

Cadres Moti Tati (32) and Paklu Tati (36) were caught at Todka village of Gangaloor on Monday, the official said, adding that the duo was allegedly involved in attacks on security forces in February and August last year, he said.

Those arrested from Basaguda on Monday were identified as Sodhi Singa (21), Suresh Barsa (27) and Potam Budhram (27), he said.

All these seven arrested Naxals were active militia members of Maoists, the IG said.