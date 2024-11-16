Chhattisgarh: SC Criticises Govt For Removing Elected Woman Sarpanch, Orders ₹1 Lakh Fine For Harassment

The Supreme Court of India | (File Photo)

Raipur: The Supreme Court has strongly criticized the Chhattisgarh government for removing elected woman Sarpanch Sonam Lakra for unjust reasons. The Court stated that the government was effectively forcing her to submit to bureaucratic control.

In its judgment on Monday, a bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuiyan imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the Chhattisgarh government for mentally harassing Sarpanch Lakra, ordering payment within four weeks.

Sonam Lakra, the elected Sarpanch of a village in Jashpur district, faced undue harassment from government officials. The authorities initiated eviction proceedings against her, citing delays in construction work and supply of materials.

The Court rejected this excuse as weak and baseless, emphasizing that construction delays are often caused by factors beyond the Sarpanch's control, such as weather or material availability.

The Court condemned the authorities' actions as an unjustified and unnecessary attack on a young woman dedicated to serving her village. It clarified that unless it could be shown that Lakra had been negligent in her duties, she should not be blamed for delays.

Terming the government's actions as a violation of democratic principles, the Court reinstated Sonam Lakra to her position, allowing her to complete her tenure.

The Chhattisgarh government was directed to pay the Rs 1 lakh fine for the mental and legal harassment she endured, with instructions to do so within four weeks. The Court also suggested that the state government could recover the fine from the officials responsible for the harassment.