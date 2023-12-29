Chhattisgarh: Sai Government Assigns Portfolios To Its 11 Ministers After Oath-Swearing Ceremony

New Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai | File photo

Raipur: Newly formed BJP-led Vishnu Deo Sai government finally assigned the portfolios to its new ministers who had recently taken oath.

A notification issued by the General Administration Department Secretary of Chhattisgarh on Friday confirmed the allocation of the portfolios to the respective Cabinet Ministers.

As per the official communique, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai independently hold the portfolio of general administration, mineral resource, energy, public relation, commercial tax (Excise), Transport and other departments.

Portfolios designated to new ministers

Arun Sao, Deputy Chief Minister will have Public works, Public Health Engineering, Law and Legal Affair and Urban Administration.

Vijay Sharma - Deputy Chief Minister - Home and Jail, Panchayat and Rural Development, Technical Education and Employment, science and Technology.

Brijmohan Agrawal, Minister - school education, higher education, parliamentary affair, religious endowment and trust, tourism and culture

Ram Vichar Netam - Tribal Development, scheduled Caste Development, Other Backward and Minority Development, Agriculture Development and Farmers welfare.

Dayal Das Baghel - Food, Civil supplies and Consumer Protection.

Kedar Kashyap - Forest and Climate Change, water resource, skill development and cooperative.

Lakhan Lal Dewangan - Commerce and Industries and Labour

Shyam Bihari Jaiswal - Public Health and Family welfare, Medical Education and 20 point programme.

O P Choudhary - Finance, Commercial Tax, Housing and Environment, Planning, Economic and statistics.

Laxmi Rajwade - women and child development and social welfare.

Tank Ram Verma - sports and youth welfare, revenue, Disaster Management.

Portfolios assigned to cabinet ministers | FPJ

Will the new government deliver on its poll promise?

After the portfolios get allotted, we can hope the government will seriously and sincerely work towards fulfillment of the promises it listed in its election manifesto. Any dilution or deviation in promises will result in massive and strong public protest, Satya Prakash Singh Congress Spokesperson said.

Portfolios are allotted to the Chhattisgarh Minister and in coming days they will work towards fulfilling Modi Guarantee, BJP Chhattisgarh Unit officially said.