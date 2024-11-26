 Chhattisgarh: Rape Victim Jumps Before CM Vishnu Deo's Convoy Demanding Justice In Bilaspur; VIDEO Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: Rape Victim Jumps Before CM Vishnu Deo's Convoy Demanding Justice In Bilaspur; VIDEO Surfaces

Chhattisgarh: Rape Victim Jumps Before CM Vishnu Deo's Convoy Demanding Justice In Bilaspur; VIDEO Surfaces

The woman claimed that after being released from jail, Patel and his wife assaulted her and behaved inappropriately towards her child.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 12:13 AM IST
article-image
The woman claimed that after being released from jail | Screengrab from X video/ @SPsuryakant

A woman identifying her as a rape victim jumped before Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, pleading for justice.

She alleged that she was brutally harassed by the accused, Kishan Patel, who is pressuring her to change her court statement and threatened her to jeopardize the her and her child’s life.

The woman claimed that after being released from jail, Patel and his wife assaulted her and behaved inappropriately towards her child.

She reported that Patel demanded compensation for the legal troubles he is facing due to the sexual assault complaint she filed in the police.

FPJ Shorts
‘I Cried, He Did Approach Me Like That’: Bigg Boss 18’s Alice Kaushik On Boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon DENYING Marriage Proposal To Her (Exclusive)
‘I Cried, He Did Approach Me Like That’: Bigg Boss 18’s Alice Kaushik On Boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon DENYING Marriage Proposal To Her (Exclusive)
Mumbai: Ex-MP Gopal Shetty Detained For Stopping BMC Workers From Disconnecting Water Supply In Borivali Chawl
Mumbai: Ex-MP Gopal Shetty Detained For Stopping BMC Workers From Disconnecting Water Supply In Borivali Chawl
Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: In Nanded, Congress Wins LS Bypoll, But Loses All Assembly Seats
Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: In Nanded, Congress Wins LS Bypoll, But Loses All Assembly Seats
Nanded: 'Congress Leaders Who Troubled Me Lost The Polls,' Says Ashok Chavan
Nanded: 'Congress Leaders Who Troubled Me Lost The Polls,' Says Ashok Chavan

She complained that the accused threatened her to make her images and videos public if she did not comply.

Despite her attempts to seek help, the police of inaction and negligence, tested her patience and she attempted for the extreme step.

Read Also
Bihar, Chhatisgarh, & UP Report The Highest CPI As National Inflation Surges To 5.49% For September
article-image

Beltra MLA Sushant Shukla intervened, offering support and assured her that the justice would be delivered in the case pursued, the lady agreed to pacify the protest.

The police confirmed that three cases have been filed against Patel and he is on payroll. Her case was still under investigation, the police said. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: Raj Bhavan Forms Panel To Probe Reports Of Governor CV Ananda Bose Unveiling His Own...

West Bengal: Raj Bhavan Forms Panel To Probe Reports Of Governor CV Ananda Bose Unveiling His Own...

Haryana Govt Acquires ₹80-Crore Germany-Based Airbus Helicopter For CM, Governor And VIPs

Haryana Govt Acquires ₹80-Crore Germany-Based Airbus Helicopter For CM, Governor And VIPs

Parliament Winter Session 2024: TMC To Raise Issues Like Manipur, Employment, Price Rise In...

Parliament Winter Session 2024: TMC To Raise Issues Like Manipur, Employment, Price Rise In...

Chhattisgarh: Rape Victim Jumps Before CM Vishnu Deo's Convoy Demanding Justice In Bilaspur; VIDEO...

Chhattisgarh: Rape Victim Jumps Before CM Vishnu Deo's Convoy Demanding Justice In Bilaspur; VIDEO...

Cabinet Approves ₹7,927 Crore Railway Projects To Boost Connectivity And Ease Congestion

Cabinet Approves ₹7,927 Crore Railway Projects To Boost Connectivity And Ease Congestion