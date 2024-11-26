Chhattisgarh: Rape Victim Jumps Before CM Vishnu Deo's Convoy Demanding Justice In Bilaspur; VIDEO Surfaces

The woman claimed that after being released from jail | Screengrab from X video/ @SPsuryakant

A woman identifying her as a rape victim jumped before Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, pleading for justice.

She alleged that she was brutally harassed by the accused, Kishan Patel, who is pressuring her to change her court statement and threatened her to jeopardize the her and her child’s life.

The woman claimed that after being released from jail, Patel and his wife assaulted her and behaved inappropriately towards her child.

She reported that Patel demanded compensation for the legal troubles he is facing due to the sexual assault complaint she filed in the police.

She complained that the accused threatened her to make her images and videos public if she did not comply.

Despite her attempts to seek help, the police of inaction and negligence, tested her patience and she attempted for the extreme step.

Beltra MLA Sushant Shukla intervened, offering support and assured her that the justice would be delivered in the case pursued, the lady agreed to pacify the protest.

The police confirmed that three cases have been filed against Patel and he is on payroll. Her case was still under investigation, the police said.