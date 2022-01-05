Chhattisgarh: Raipur district collector announces 9 pm to 6 am curfew

In the wake of novel coronavirus and the rising Covid cases, the Raipur district collector has said that the city will go under night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am.

While the restaurants, hotels, food courts etc will be open till 9 pm, the food delivery will operate until 11 pm, he said.

On Tuesday, the Chhattisgarh government banned rallies, processions, and social, cultural as well as sports events in all the districts of the state and imposed a statewide curfew from 10 pm to 6 am.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, "Ban imposed on processions, rallies, public gatherings, social, cultural and sports events in every district."

The state government also added that in districts with a positivity rate of 4% or more all schools, Anganwadi centres, libraries, swimming pools, malls, cinemas, marriage palaces, hotels, restaurants, auditoriums should be closed.

As per new instructions, directions have been issued to ban demonstrations, rallies, public gatherings, and restrict social, cultural, religious and sports events by invoking provisions of the epidemic control Act and imposing section 144 of CrPC.

Meanwhile, RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for all passengers arriving at airports in Chhattisgarh from other states, while people who have taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccines will have to submit a negative RT-PCR test report no older than 72 hours.

(with ANI inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 07:40 PM IST