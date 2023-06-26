Chhattisgarh Rains: Met Dept Issues Yellow & Orange Alerts In Several Districts

FP photo

The Chhattisgarh Meteorological Department (CMD) has warned of heavy rain in the state on Tuesday. Yellow and orange alerts have been issued for many districts. Seeing the possibility of heavy rains in Bilaspur, Pendra, Mungeli, Durg, Bemetara and Kabirdham districts of the state on June 27, the department issued an orange alert.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert was issued for Korea, Korba, Janjgir-Champa, Raipur, Mahasamund, Balod, Rajnandgaon and Bijapur.

After the Met Department issued a warning, people were requested to take precautions in these districts of the state.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed the capital city Raipur and many places waterlogging problems surfaced. In Mahasamund district rainfall was recorded as 139.8 millimeter, Raipur records 129.7 mm, Bilaspur 117.2 mm, Mungeli 100.5, Sukma 98.2, Baloudabazar 92 mm, Gariyaband 82.mm, Balrampur pur 82mm,Korba recorded 81.2 mm.

Metrological scientist HP Chandra said, in order to move monsoon smoothly on the path favourable conditions were built and very soon the whole nation will witness full monsoon in their respective ideas. Very soon the monsoon will reach Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab.

