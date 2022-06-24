Chhattisgarh: Railway ARM in train accident, mother suspects foul play

ARM Yogendra Singh Bhati | File Image

An Area Railway Manager (ARM) rank officer was reported to have been killed in a tragic accident that occurred on the Bilaspur-Katni rail route.

The senior ranking officer was identified as ARM Yogendra Singh Bhati, a resident of Udaipur Rajasthan.

As per information received, the young officer was posted in Baikunthpur, district Korea Chhattisgarh and was also in charge of Shahdol.

The accident took place on Thursday at 7.45 pm, when the non-interlinking process of railways was in progress, and all the workers assigned for the job were on duty and all of sudden, a train crossed both the interlinked tracks. All the men engaged in the track and rail works left their works and saved themselves, but Bhati failed to do so.

ARM Bhati was hit by the Katni-Bilaspur Memu train which left him severely injured. The injured officer was immediately rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Notably, the matter got highlighted on Friday, when the team of higher authorities of South Eastern Central Railway (SECR) Bilaspur headquarters, including General Manager Alok Kumar, CCM, and COM arrived at Amalai station for investigation.

The mother of the deceased accused senior officers for the accident alleging that her son was reeling under constant pressure from his superiors. Expressing her suspicion over the accident, the mother demanded justice for his son.

The DRM has ordered the formation of an enquiry committee to probe the case.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed his condolences over the tragic death of the young railway officer and prayed for the family members to bear the loss.

