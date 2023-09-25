Chhattisgarh: Rahul Gandhi Criticises PM Modi At Bilaspur Rally; Boards Intercity Train

Rahul Gandhi during his speech in Bilaspur's Awas Nyay Yojana | FPJ

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi continuously stunned the public from his actions, speech as well as his new Avatar. During his public address in Bilaspur’s Awas Nyay Yojana he aggressively attacked Modi government over his relation with Adani, increasing influence of bureaucracy in Union government in comparison to parliamentarians, and after his speech he surprisingly boarded Bilaspur intercity and covered the journey of Bilaspur to Raipur in sleeper coach. During the journey, Congress in-charge Selja, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Congress State President Dipak Baij and others accompanied the leader.

Ministry of railways cancelled 2,600 trains in Chhattisgarh

Rahul Gandhi's full interaction with passengers within the sleeper coach, noting grievances, grabbed the media attention and highlighted the problems faced by the passengers. Congress claimed that the Ministry of Railways has canceled 2,600 trains passing through the state in the last few months.

The journey of Rahul Gandhi from Bilaspur to Raipur got covered in two hours, but it also highlighted the issue of frequent cancellation of a massive number of trains.

However, after boarding off the train at Raipur station, the Congress MP covered his rest journey to Raipur airport by car on Monday evening.

Congress party also issued Rahul Gandhi’s picture from its twitter handle where he can be spotted engaged in interaction with the fellow passengers.

Rahul Gandhi codemns PM Modi on many issues

Moreover, Rahul Gandhi appeared in a new Avatar in Bilaspur’s Takhatpur’s ground, where he addressed a massive gathering of public in full-on election mode. He hit back at Prime Minister Modi over caste census, relation with conglomerate Adani, Women reservation and other issues.

In Bilaspur’s Takhatpur, the Congress MP spoke in length and breadth over the recently passed Women Reservation Bill, role of Congress and passing the bill. Rahul said, the Bill was passed due to Congress pressure meanwhile he also reiterated is words from his from Lok Sabha speech where he commented, out of 90 secretaries only three are from OBC background. He mentioned why PM Modi is afraid of caste census. He said, if the caste census will be permitted it will act as an x-ray of the Indian government from where we can easily find out how many people belong to SC, ST, Dalit, and general categories are in key positions of the Government.

He also dared PM Modi to share the details of the previous caste census, Rahul Gandhi said “Why is PM Modi scared of caste census? Why did the government feel frightened of releasing the caste census, when the data was already collected?"

Ganshi attacks Modi on his alleged proximity with Adani

Rahul Gandhi again furiously attacked PM Modi and his proximity with Gautam Adani.

He said, the government’s are working with two remotes, one is the remote of Baghel government when we press it, the welfare schemes related to poor welfare, their empowerment got released but when Modi led BJP government remote button get pressed, Adani gets ports, airports, railways contracts, and infrastructure projects, and the public sector unit gets privatized, Rahul Gandhi alleged.

Meanwhile, Awas Nyay Sammeelan (ANS) held in Thakhatpur Tehsil of Bilaspur district Rahul dedicated public works ₹524.33 Crore in Bilaspur

