Chhattisgarh Proposes Inclusion Of Pabia, Pavia And Pav Caste In Scheduled Tribes List

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai | FPJ

Based on the Chhattisgarh’s Tribal Research and Training Institute recommendations to include the Pabia, Pavia, Pavia and Pav caste in the list of Scheduled Tribes, the proposal has been sent to the Government of India.

The Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai took the initiative to include the Pabia, Pavia, Pavia caste of Chhattisgarh, waiting for years to get the Scheduled Tribe certificate, in the list of Scheduled Tribes along with the Pav caste. He said the the ethnic study report of these castes along with recommendations has been sent to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India for further action.

Read Also ED raids 12 locations belonging to government officials close to CM Baghel in Chhatisgarh in DA case

The delegation of Pav, Pabia, Pavia, Pavia caste from all over the state under MLA Ramkumar Yadav met Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai in the committee room of the Assembly.

Sai, addressing the delegation, said that the demand to be included in the list of Scheduled Tribes is pending for a long time. The report with recommendations has been sent by the state government to the Government of India. Hopefully it will yield positive results.

The delegation said at the time of undivided Madhya Pradesh, Scheduled Tribe certificates were being issued, but due to quantitative error, the making of certificates has stopped for the last 22 years, due to which the community children are not getting the benefits of Scheduled Tribe category.

The delegation stated that the population of these castes in the entire state is approximately 22,000. Although the tribe are found in the entire state but mainly live in Chandrapur, Raigarh, Lailunga, Kharsia, Pendra, Marwahi and Jashpur.

Chhattisgarh's Primitive Caste Research and Training Institute has prepared a report after conducting an ethnic study of Pav, Pabia, Pavia, Pavia castes, in which it has been recommended to include these castes in the Scheduled Tribe on the basis of characteristics.

MLA Ramkumar Yadav said these people actually are tribes but denied the benefits due to technical error. He requested to provide land in Raipur for the social building of the society.