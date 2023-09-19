Chhattisgarh: Priyanka Gandhi's Upcoming Bhilai Visit Promises to Mobilise Women Voters | File pic

Raipur: Priyanka Gandhi, the National General Secretary of the Congress Party, is scheduled to arrive in Bhilai, the Durg district of Chhattisgarh, on September 21.

"The preparations to welcome our leader have reached their final stage," said Koko Padhi, a prominent leader of the Youth Congress.

Priyanka Gandhi will be addressing a mega Mahila Samridhi Sammelan (Women Prosperity Conference) at Jayanti Stadium in Bhilai on the same day. The conference is expected to be attended by more than 1.5 lakh women.

Priyanka Gandhi's visit to the district holds significant strategic importance, especially in the context of the upcoming elections in the poll-bound state of Chhattisgarh.

According to the election commission data, out of a total of 1.97 crore voters, there are approximately 98.5 lakh female voters and around 98.2 lakh male voters.

Priyanka Gandhi's speech may inspire women, party beleives

Congress members believe that Priyanka Gandhi's powerful oratory skills might have a magical effect on female voters, leading to an increased inclination of female voters towards the Congress party. With the Women's Reservation Bill also on the verge of passing in Parliament, such an accumulation of female votes could enhance the Congress Party's chances of forming the government in the state.

However, in recent days, there has been an influx of national leaders into the state.