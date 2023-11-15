Chhattisgarh: Priyanka Gandhi Leads Road Show In Raipur To Woo Voters

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during roadshow | FPJ

Raipur: Congress star campaigner and All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi led a roadshow in the state capital city of Raipur on Tuesday evening to capture the attention of voters and sway their inclination towards Congress candidates.

During her crowd-pulling roadshow, Congress candidates Ramsundar Das, Kuldeep Juneja, Vikash Upadhyay, Pankaj Sharma, and other candidates, along with Chief Minister Baghel and Congress State President Dipak Baij, accompanied the Congress firebrand star campaigner in Raipur city on Tuesday evening.

Priyanka Gandhi starts roadshow after paying tribute to late father

After paying tribute to former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi, her father’s idol at Rajiv Chowk, the AICC General Secretary started her roadshow at Telghani Chowk, Station Road, passing through various places in the city, including Kotwali Chowk, Satti Bazar, Brahman Para, Sheetlamata Chowk, RD Tiwari School, Aamapara Chowk, Agrasen Chowk, and others.

During her roadshow, a huge crowd of Congress supporters and the general public welcomed her with flower petals and chanted slogans in favor of Congress. She appealed to the public to vote for Congress candidates, warning that otherwise, they would have to endure five years of suffering.