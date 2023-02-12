e-Paper Get App
Chhattisgarh: President appoints Biswa Bhushan Harichandan as state's governor

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Sunday, February 12, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
article-image
The governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswa Bhushan Harichandan was appointed as seventh Governor of Chhattisgarh on Sunday. President of India Draupadi Murmu appointed Harichandan as governor of Chhattisgarh.

Four time minister in Odisha government Harichandan is a seasoned politician and famous literary figure in the state.

A staunch follower of RSS ideology Harichandan was appointed as governor of Andhra Pradesh in 2019.

Harichandan will replace Governor present governor of the state Anusuiya Uikey.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh governor Anusuiya Uikey was appointed as governor of Manipur.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel extended his greetings to Governor Anusuiya Uikey for her new position as Governor of Manipur.

