Chhattisgarh: Pramod Tiwari Slams DCM Fadnavis Over Using 'Ghajini' Term For CM Baghel, Demands Apology

FPJ

Raipur: Bastar’s mega steel producing Nagarnar Steel Plant and slang used by Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to identify Chhattisgarh’s Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel again hiked the politics of the state.

Deputy Leader of the Congress party in Rajya Sabha and All India Congress Committee (AICC) Media Observer for Chhattisgarh Pramod Tiwari addressing a press conference in Raipur over it and again challenged BJP to show the order copy of the Government of India which speaks about disinvestment in Nagarnar Steel Plant.

Nagarnar Steel Plant row

While speaking to media persons at state Congress party office Rajiv Bhawan here on Tuesday, senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari reiterated that 10 days ago he addressed a press conference in Raipur, challenged the BJP to show the evidence to testify the statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in which he claimed that the Nagarnar Steel Plant would not be privatized.

Unfortunately, no one came forward from the BJP to testify his statement, Tiwari made a satirical remark.

The BJP should apologize over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement for spreading lies over disinvestment in Nagarnar Steel Plant, he said.

The Senior Congress Party leader criticized Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis' controversial remarks related to CM Bhupesh Baghel in which he identified him with the word ‘Ghajini’.

“Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis called Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as “Ghajini”. Ghajini was a villain. Comparing Bhupesh Baghel as “Ghajini” is an insult to the people of Chhattisgarh,” Tiwari said.

CM Bhupesh Baghel is the hero of Chhattisgarh's farmers, youth, tribals and the entire society. He is the pride of the OBC community of the state. Devendra Fadnavis has insulted the proletariat class of the state by calling CM Bhupesh Baghel as Ghajini. Therefore, he must publicly apologize, Tiwari stressed.

'Ghajini' more suitable for PM Modi

“We are against giving the title of Ghajini to any public representative, but if Fadnavis makes it a basis for forgetting promises, then he should compare Ghajini with Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji,” said Tiwari.

We condemn such statements of Devendra Fadnavis and BJP for insulting the people of the state, he added.

Pramod Tiwari said that the Congress party has made 17 promises in the upcoming assembly polls. But the BJP is not able to make a single promise, he further added.

