Chhattisgarh Police Depart to Bestow Gallantry & Service Medals on Officers, Employees on I-Day 2023 | Twitter/@micnewdelhi

Raipur: On the occasion of Independence Day 2023, a total of thirty-five officers and employees of the Chhattisgarh Police Department will be honored with Police Gallantry Medals, Special Service Medals, and Meritorious Service Medals.

The Office of the President of India issued these announcements on Monday via a press release, confirming that all thirty-five officers/employees of the Chhattisgarh Police will receive these awards during a grand ceremony attended by the President of India.

Read Also Goa: Four officers awarded police medals

Four IPS officers to receive awards

As part of this event, four Indian Police Service (IPS) officials from the Chhattisgarh Police—Kamlochan Kashyap, Mohit Garg, Smt. Neha Champawat, and Surjan Ram Bhagat—will receive the prestigious awards on the same day.

The President's Police Medal for Distinguished Services will be bestowed upon Kamlochan Kashyap, Deputy Inspector General of Police, D.I.G. Range, Dantewada.

Police Gallantry Medal will be presented to IPS Mohit Garg. Additionally, the Medal for Meritorious Services will be awarded to IPS Mrs. Neha Champawat, Deputy Inspector General of Police, NCRB New Delhi, and Surjan Ram Bhagat, 22nd Corps, Kanker.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, and Director General of Police Ashok Juneja have congratulated all the police officers/employees and their families on this exceptional achievement, as stated in a government release.

Notably, as per the Government of India's release, a total of 954 police personnel will be honored with Police Medals on Independence Day 2023. The President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) will be awarded to 01 CRPF personnel, the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) to 229, the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) to 82, and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) to 642 police men and officers. Out of the 230 Gallantry Awards, 125 officers were chosen from states significantly impacted by Left Wing Extremism, such as Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

Police Gallantry Medal (PGM)

A total of 24 police officers/employees are set to receive the Police Gallantry Medal. These include Laxman Kenwat, Inspector (District Kanker), IPS Mohit Garg, BHPUS, 19th Corps, (Chhattisgarh Armed Force), Jagdalpur, Pillu Ram Mandavi, Sub-Inspector, (District Bilaspur), Jogiram Podiyam, Sauni (District Kanker), and Head Constables Hidma Podiam, Pramod Kadiam, Balaram Kashyap, Bijuram Majji, Late Budhram Hapka, all from Bijapur District.

Constables Lakshminarayan Marpalli and Magalu Kudiam, Chhatrapal Sahu, Suresh Jabba, Sauni, Sushil Jetty, and Bardi Dharmaiah of District Bijapur, Sher Bahadur Singh Thakur, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Operation, District Jashpur, Arun Markam, Sub-Inspector, District Raipur, and Manoj Mishra, Head Constable, District Bijapur.

Police Medal for Meritorious Services

Ten Officers/Employees to be awarded with the Police Medal for Meritorious Services are IPS Neha Champawat, Deputy Inspector General of Police, NCRB New Delhi, Surjan Ram Bhagat, 22nd Corps, Chasbal, Kanker, Bhavna Pandey, Zonal Superintendent of Police, Special Branch, Bhilai, Prakash Toppo, Sub-Commander (15th Corps, CAF, Bijapur), Rajesh Kumar Sharma (9th Corps, CAF, Dantewada), Telosphor Minz (Company Commander, 2nd Corps, CAF, Sakri, District Bilaspur), Ganpat Prasad Pandey (Sub Inspector, District Gaurel Pendra Marwahi), Thak Bahadur Soni (Platoon Commander, 1st Corps , CAF, Bhilai), Ved Kumar Mandavi, Head Constable, Traffic, District Kanker, and Shailendra Singh, Constable, Traffic, District Bilaspur.

In addition to these awards, the President of India has also approved the conferment of Correctional Service Medals on Prison Personnel, including four personnel from Chhattisgarh—Hemant Kumar Namdeo (Jail Teacher), Tarachand Awasthi (Warder), Tek Ram Verma (Warder), and Devnarayan Ram (Warder).

Read Also Chandigarh: Haryana Cabinet Approves Draft Of SOPs For State Police Awards

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)