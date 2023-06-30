 Chhattisgarh: PM Modi's Wife Visits Raipur's Jagannath Temple
Chhattisgarh: PM Modi's Wife Visits Raipur's Jagannath Temple

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 12:21 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wife Jasodaben was on a day’s visit to Gayatri Nagar-based Jagannath temple in the capital city Raipur. After her visit to the grand temple was completed, she left for Nagpur by road on Thursday.

Manager of the Jagannath temple, Raipur, Satyadev Sharma while speaking to the media confirmed PM’s wife's visit to the temple on Wednesday and said that she came to Raipur while she was on a returning trip to Gujarat after participating in the Rath Yatra Mahotsava at famous pilgrimage Puri in Odisha. She also made a night halt at the guest house on the temple premises, the temple manager informed.

As it was her personal visit and further details can not be shared to the media, Sharma mentioned.

