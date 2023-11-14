Chhattisgarh: 'PM Modi Is Not Original OBC,' Says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (left) PM Modi (right) | File pic

Raipur: In this last phase of Chhattisgarh elections, war of words including allegations and counter allegations between Congress and BJP intensified. Meanwhile, stalwart leaders like CM Baghel and Modi attempted to make it ‘face value’ centric. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel countered the allegations of the Prime Minister Modi, from public stage to twitter in strong words on Tuesday. The CM not only retaliated on twitter but also in Kota and Pendra assembly constituency but also tried to paint the verbal attack on him as a part of conspiracy and attack on Chhattisgarhiya pride.

CM Baghel taunts PM Modi

I have patiently listened, Prime Minister Ji, you and your Minister scolded me in the state but if the matter arises of Chhattisgarhiya pride, you and your Ministers will be given befitting reply, we cannot tolerate it further anymore, CM Baghel warned.

Baghel also questioned the OBC status of PM Modi and alleged, ‘Modi’ surname was included when he became CM of Gujarat. In the case of any verbal attack the PM diverted it into an attack on OBC, Baghel defended that he was also. The PM was trying to hide himself in an exoskeleton, that would not work, Baghel said.

Baghel accuses Modi of obstructing caste census process

He alleged PM Modi is intentionally creating obstruction in the nationwide caste census. Instead of escaping from the questions, the PM should come forward, face queries and answer it, the CM recommended.

Baghel was answering the allegations related to google search ₹508 crores. The Chhattisgarh CM also mentioned about Google searches ‘Fenku’ and ‘Sabse Bada Jhuth’.

During his public speech at Kota and Pendra assembly constituency on Tuesday, the CM reiterated all the cases against him either ED or other agencies were politically motivated, and planted to denigrate his profile as well as Congress government image.

He turned BJP a party of conspires, which planted fabricated stories, made fake assurances to cheat the public and hurt their sentiments.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)