Chhattisgarh: Paddy & Maize Procurement At MSP To Start From November 1

The Chhattisgarh cabinet chaired by the Chief Minister on Tuesday decided to procure the paddy and maize at support price for Kharif marketing year 2023-24. The meeting was held at CM’s official residence at Raipur.

With cabinet approval of the policy, paddy and maize will be procured at the support price declared by the Government of India. Kharif paddy will be purchased from farmers in cash and linking at support price from November 1, to January 31, 2024. Kharif maize will be procured from November 1, 2023 to February 28, 2024.

Quota for Farmers

The maximum of 20 quintals of paddy per acre and 10 quintals of maize per acre will be procured from farmers, linking including.

Cabinet decided to extend the validity of government guarantee (amount of Rs 14,700 crore) to Chhattisgarh State Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited for paddy procurement by one year till 31 October 2024 for the Kharif marketing year 2023-24.

Fortified Rice Kernel Distribution

Cabinet gave nod to supply Fortified Rice Kernel (FRK) through (NAFED) Indian National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation for the fortification of the rice obtained from custom milling of paddy procured in the Kharif marketing year 2023-24.

It was decided to relax the minimum qualifying service period of 5 years for promotion from the post of Scientific Officer (Physics Gazetted, Second Class) to Senior Scientific Officer (Physics Gazetted First Class) under State Forensic Science Laboratory, Raipur by four months.

Appointment of Director

It was decided to create 03 posts of Additional Director in Pay Matrix Level-15 (Pay Scale 118500-214100) in the Public Relations Department. The draft of amendment in Revenue Book Circular Volume 6 Number 4 was approved.

Decision was taken to provide relaxation in the prescribed criteria for making Gram Panchayat Ghumka, District Rajnandgaon a Nagar Panchayat, and for making Gram Panchayat Portha, District Sakti a Nagar Panchayat.

Sudeep Thakur has been appointed as Director (Contractual) of Chhattisgarh State Hindi Granth Academy.

