e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: Over 50 people fall sick after eating feast on 10th day of funeral in Surajpur

Chhattisgarh: Over 50 people fall sick after eating feast on 10th day of funeral in Surajpur

According to reports, a Dashagatra program (feast on 10th day post death) was organised in the village to which a large number of people were invited and over 100 people had eaten food in it.

ANIUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh: Over 50 people fall sick after eating feast on 10th day of funeral in Surajpur | Representative pic/ ANI
Follow us on

Surajpur: Over 50 persons, including women and children fell ill due to food poisoning in Bishunpur village of Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district on Sunday.

According to reports, a Dashagatra program (feast on 10th day post death) was organised in the village to which a large number of people were invited and over 100 people had eaten food in it. After some time most of the people started vomiting and complaining about diarrhoea.

Read Also
Japan: Sulfur-like odor leaves school students feeling sick, hospitalised in Osaka
article-image

50 to 55 people suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea

The villagers informed the nearest Ramanujnagar health centre about the matter. Acting on the information, the staff of the health department reached the village and started treating the villagers by setting up a camp. A few patients recovered but the health conditions of many patients deteriorated and they were referred to the district hospital Surajpur.

Surajpur Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), R S Singh said, "Around 50 to 55 people were suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea in Bishunpur village. Of these 37 patients were admitted to the district hospital Surajpur on Sunday. The health conditions of all the patients are stable and people in the village are also stable." "All the villagers were advised about eating fresh food and drinking fresh water. Besides, the department has given them chlorine and bleaching powder and instructed them to use them. The Regional Health Officer (RHO) of the area is also instructed to monitor the area for a week," Singh said.

"I had talked to the RHO on Monday morning about the situation then it came to light that no new case was reported since last night and the situation is under control. The patients in the hospital are also stable and they are likely to be discharged by this evening," CMHO Singh added. (ANI)

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Four of family fall sick after dinner, one dies
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat: Man stabs ex-wife with contaminated syringe in Surat, arrested

Gujarat: Man stabs ex-wife with contaminated syringe in Surat, arrested

Pak boat's infiltration bid fails: Coast Guard, Gujarat ATS seize 40 kg drugs from vessel, 10 crew...

Pak boat's infiltration bid fails: Coast Guard, Gujarat ATS seize 40 kg drugs from vessel, 10 crew...

Haryana: Will continue to bulldoze drug-peddlers’ houses, says CM Khattar

Haryana: Will continue to bulldoze drug-peddlers’ houses, says CM Khattar

COVID-19: Mock drill across states, UTs on Wednesday to ensure readiness of health facilities

COVID-19: Mock drill across states, UTs on Wednesday to ensure readiness of health facilities

Gujarat: BSF Jawan lynched in Nadiad for protesting against daughter's obscene video

Gujarat: BSF Jawan lynched in Nadiad for protesting against daughter's obscene video