Chhattisgarh: Over 200 birds die due to insecticide poisoning in Rajnandgaon, farmer arrested

Overspraying of insecticide in the agriculture fields has resulted in the death of more than 200 birds in Jarha Tola, Ambagarh Chowki of Rajnandgaon District of Chhattisgarh | Photo: Representative Image

Overspraying of insecticide in the agriculture fields has resulted in the death of more than 200 birds in Jarha Tola, Ambagarh Chowki of Rajnandgaon District of Chhattisgarh.

The Forest Department team, which reached the spot on Monday, when counted, found more than two hundred birds dead, including parrot, cuckoo, crow and other rare species.

The shocking information about the tragic death of the birds in such a huge volume created a wave of angst and disappointment among wildlife conservationists as well as bird lovers across the state.

As per the information received, on the complaint of the villagers, the forest team reached the spot and after initial query, accused farmer Banauram, a resident of Jaharbhata and the pesticide seller were arrested in the context.

Both were booked for violating the wildlife conservation act and water poisoning, a forest officer said.

The villagers informed that the farmer sprayed an excessive quantity of insecticide in the field to save his crops from the insecticides without realizing the fact that it will kill other animals too.

Unfortunately, the thirsty birds drank the poisoned water and died one by one.

Meanwhile, some villagers also registered to protest against the arrest of the farmer. They defended saying that the farmers are not well informed about the quantity of pesticides to be used in the field. "Whatever the pesticide seller instructs, we use it accordingly," said a villager.

Although, it is a fact that agriculture field officers were rarely seen in the field guiding the farmers about the use of pesticides and fertilizers.

BP Singh, Chief Conservator of Forest Durg Circle, told the media that a case was registered against the farmer and the insecticide seller for violating the provisions of the Wild Life Conservation act 1972.