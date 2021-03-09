Chhattisgarh: Opposition walks out of house over CM Bhupesh Baghel's incorrect answers, assembly adjourns sine die

Raipur: The members of the chief opposition party walked out of the House on Tuesday alleging that the Chief Minister is giving incorrect answers to the specific question raised during Question Hour on implementation of the promises made to the public of Chhattisgarh state.
Dharamlal Kaushik, Leader of Opposition had sought that how many announcements as per ‘Jan ghoshna Patra-2018’ (election manifesto) as per the Governor’s address were made and how many had been implemented, time frame of completion of the remaining declared promises.
In his reply, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said as per manifesto 36 targets were set out of which 14 have been completed and 22 are remaining. Time period of remaining implementation cannot be said.
Kaushik countered it saying that the Chief Minister in the House had announced the implementation of 25 targets while State PCC president (Mohan Markam) claimed 24 targets while the manifesto chairman (T S Singh Deo) said 13 have been completed. But in the answer there is no list of 14 targets which were implemented.
The Chief Minister said the manifesto was made based on the aspirations of people after 15 years of rule where everyone had become frustrated. Poor were becoming poorer, farmers were moving away from farming while unemployment was increasing. That is why Congress got people’s blessings. “We had made the promise and it is an oath taken for fulfilment,” Baghel emphasized.
BJP members insisted on listing the 14 fulfilled promises. Chief Minister then said within two hours loan waiver of 18 lakh farmers, procuring paddy at Rs 2500 per quintal at MSP, returning TATA land to tribal farmers, providing forest land rights to forest dwellers, procurement of forest minor produce from 7 produce to 52, 38 lakh families benefitting 400 unit half scheme.
Interrupting, Leader of Opposition and other BJP members sought a total list of 14 fulfilled promises. This led to pandemonium in the house as ruling members raised the issue of non-fulfilment of targets set by BJP in 15 years. As the BJP members insisted on their demand, some members came into the well of house led automatic suspension as per Chhattisgarh assembly rules. Despite their suspension revoked by speaker the normal proceedings of the house were not restored and the BJP members walked out from the house.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)