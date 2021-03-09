Chhattisgarh: Opposition walks out of house over CM Bhupesh Baghel's incorrect answers, assembly adjourns sine die

Raipur: The members of the chief opposition party walked out of the House on Tuesday alleging that the Chief Minister is giving incorrect answers to the specific question raised during Question Hour on implementation of the promises made to the public of Chhattisgarh state.

Dharamlal Kaushik, Leader of Opposition had sought that how many announcements as per ‘Jan ghoshna Patra-2018’ (election manifesto) as per the Governor’s address were made and how many had been implemented, time frame of completion of the remaining declared promises.

In his reply, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said as per manifesto 36 targets were set out of which 14 have been completed and 22 are remaining. Time period of remaining implementation cannot be said.

Kaushik countered it saying that the Chief Minister in the House had announced the implementation of 25 targets while State PCC president (Mohan Markam) claimed 24 targets while the manifesto chairman (T S Singh Deo) said 13 have been completed. But in the answer there is no list of 14 targets which were implemented.