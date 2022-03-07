Chhattisgarh: Opposition MLAs interrupts Governor's address; check out points to which they expressed objections

Raipur: The budget session of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly started with the Governor's address containing details of achievements made by the Baghel government, however, it was met with severe criticism and interruption from major opposition party members.

The 26-page speech of Governor Anusuiya Uikey's lasted in the house for 40 minutes and faced interruption several times including critical remarks from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs on Monday.

BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal alleged that the State government failed to accomplish even 10 percent of the promises in the last three years and so she should refrain from reading the speech.

In the name of home delivery of services only liquor is available, Agarwal alleged.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ravindra Choubey defended the claims made in the governor’s speech. He said all the points mentioned in the governor's speech are true and official but the way the opposition mentioned tried to create obstruction during the governor’s speech is very unfortunate.

It is not according to tradition of the Chhattisgarh assembly, the Minister added.

Here are the points of governor’s speech to which opposition expressed objections -

- The State government had taken effective measures to make the state self-reliant in health, education and other sectors. It had made Chhattisgarh a prosperous state.

- The Chhattisgarh Model of inclusive development has become a symbol of versatile success in the country.

- The government procured 97.88 metric tonnes of paddy from around 21,77,000 farmers in the kharif season 2020-21.

- It has been targeted to provide Rs 5,9000 crore interest-free short-term agricultural loan to the farmers of the state.

- Chirag Project at a cost of Rs 1,735 crore has been launched in 25 blocks of 14 tribal-dominated districts in the state that will become a new source of livelihood in the tribal regions.

- Under Godhan Nyay Yojana, Rs 127 crore has been transferred to dung sellers. To address fertilizer shortage, the state government is promoting organic farming

- State government closed 99 liquor shops and restaurants in last two years. Two new excise divisions have been constituted to check illicit sale of liquor.

- Chhattisgarh Rojgar Mission has been constituted to generate around 15 lakh new jobs in next five years.

- Naxalism-related activities are on decline. 46 Naxalites were killed, and 555 Naxalites surrendered.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 10:36 PM IST